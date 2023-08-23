Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $269.49

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $269.49 and last traded at $269.91, with a volume of 167540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.25.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.