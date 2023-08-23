Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $469.50.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RDWWF. HSBC lowered Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Redrow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
