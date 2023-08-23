Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 117.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Regions Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 211,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 78,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,144,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.