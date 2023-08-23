Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Director Mark V. Kaminski Sells 5,000 Shares

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $277.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $168.24 and a 52 week high of $295.98. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

