Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sequans Communications (SQNS)

8/17/2023 – Sequans Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Sequans Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2023 – Sequans Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Sequans Communications was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.03 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.50.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.90. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 9,133,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930,663 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,166,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,703 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,332 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 961,133 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

