Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in General Motors by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $493,248,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $433,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

