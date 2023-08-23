Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 210 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MSCI by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,259,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

MSCI Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $527.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.51. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.