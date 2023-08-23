Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 6,316 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $196,222,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,895,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $49,058,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $38,784,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

