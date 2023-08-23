Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 669 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $96.52.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

