Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 4,173 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG stock opened at $130.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

