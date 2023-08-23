Reviewing M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bridgewater Bancshares $170.03 million 1.66 $53.39 million $1.60 6.29

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

49.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bridgewater Bancshares 24.28% 15.05% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for M&F Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgewater Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.81%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats M&F Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&F Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer loans, as well as ATM services. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business-related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.