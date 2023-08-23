Reviewing Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yoshiharu Global and BAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Yoshiharu Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -53.47% -94.50% -31.16% BAB 13.11% 14.45% 9.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and BAB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $8.28 million 0.62 -$3.49 million ($0.42) -1.02 BAB $3.29 million 1.58 $430,000.00 $0.06 11.93

BAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yoshiharu Global shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BAB beats Yoshiharu Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

(Get Free Report)

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About BAB

(Get Free Report)

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.