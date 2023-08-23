Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Sells $21,109.20 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) COO Wendy Diddell sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $21,109.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wendy Diddell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Wendy Diddell sold 3,736 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $45,093.52.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Wendy Diddell sold 35,961 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $467,493.00.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ RELL opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

