Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 2,629 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $119,593.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,797.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DT stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 439,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

