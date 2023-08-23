Robert Joseph Marino Acquires 359 Shares of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Stock

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) CRO Robert Joseph Marino bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $18,937.25. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Joseph Marino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Robert Joseph Marino acquired 641 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $33,492.25.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

CZFS stock opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.28.

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $1.55. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CZFS shares. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 318.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

