Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Mark Reinstra Sells 11,545 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $313,331.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,705,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $181,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $156,360.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $561,960.00.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Roblox by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 400.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.04.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

