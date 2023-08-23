Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,025 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Rollins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

