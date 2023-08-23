Rumble (RUM) and Its Peers Financial Review

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) is one of 111 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rumble to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rumble and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rumble Competitors 888 4177 9655 269 2.62

Rumble currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Rumble’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.6% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rumble and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -82.86% -20.57% -18.22% Rumble Competitors -151.91% -23.16% -9.08%

Risk & Volatility

Rumble has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble’s competitors have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rumble and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $39.38 million -$11.40 million -23.60 Rumble Competitors $15.37 billion $1.44 billion 12.60

Rumble’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rumble competitors beat Rumble on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

