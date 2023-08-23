Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 4,975 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,975 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $183,726.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,649,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,913,634.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,668 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,222.92.

On Friday, July 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,216 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $890,422.32.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,885 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $434,872.15.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,288 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $945,842.24.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,677 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $415,701.20.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,435 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,552,558.90.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,635 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $162,595.80.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $326,698.92.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $509,922.88.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $658,938.39.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CEM opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at about $148,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

