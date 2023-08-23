Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Director Acquires $68,900.00 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) Director Dennis J. Langwell purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.90 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SAFT opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.28. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

