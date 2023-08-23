Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $142.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.1 %

ROST opened at $117.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 21.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,315,000 after purchasing an additional 46,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.