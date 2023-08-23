Sanjay Mirchandani Sells 4,243 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $295,355.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,073,520.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,108,054.48.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -112.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $78.80.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 728.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

