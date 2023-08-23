Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVV. UBS Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

In other Savers Value Village news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth about $304,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000.

NYSE SVV opened at $25.45 on Friday. Savers Value Village has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

