Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.43. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

