Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

