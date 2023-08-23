Secil Tabli Watson Acquires 1,000 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) Director Secil Tabli Watson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $13,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EVRI opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,901,000 after buying an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Everi by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,940,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $73,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 252,846 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVRI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

