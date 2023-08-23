SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

S has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

SentinelOne Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE S opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $46,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 428,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $81,983.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,931 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 11.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 548,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 476,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 72,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

