Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 1,815 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,932 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 2.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

