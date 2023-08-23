Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,442,000 after purchasing an additional 428,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $152,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.