Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.