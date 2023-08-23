Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Xylem Trading Down 0.4 %

Xylem stock opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

