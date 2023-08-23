Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 212,142 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $13,638,609.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,534,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 212,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $13,638,609.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,243,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,534,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 623,101 shares of company stock valued at $42,290,219 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.0 %

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

NYSE:APO opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

