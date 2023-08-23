Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle stock opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.94 and a 12-month high of $177.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

