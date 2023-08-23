Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 265,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 198,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,242.73 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,388.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,215.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,227.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,615.42.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

