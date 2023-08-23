Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $11.79 Million in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 542,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Livent by 46.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 7.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.41.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

