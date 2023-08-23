Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,690,000 after purchasing an additional 61,433 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,875,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,553,000 after buying an additional 86,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $891,507,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,556,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,822 shares of company stock worth $59,899,628. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $436.39 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $468.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.20. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

