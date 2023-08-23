Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 289,785 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,785 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

