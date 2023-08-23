Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $264.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.72. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.75 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

