Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 501,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 236,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$49.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern Energy had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of C$7.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.198324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

