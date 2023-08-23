Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after buying an additional 77,540 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $2,221,978.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,061.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

