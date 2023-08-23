Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) President Jay Leveton Purchases 7,540 Shares

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) President Jay Leveton acquired 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,870.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 491,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,024.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stagwell Trading Down 2.0 %
Stagwell stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.50 and a beta of 1.05. Stagwell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STGW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens downgraded Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 29.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,256,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,128 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,960 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter worth $10,541,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 177.3% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,100 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 19.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About Stagwell
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
