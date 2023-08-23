Steven Chuslo Purchases 5,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,921.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE:HASI opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 282.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,554,000 after buying an additional 1,599,641 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after buying an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,441,000 after buying an additional 1,056,439 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,457,000 after buying an additional 956,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $21,888,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.