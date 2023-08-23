Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 19,809 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 19,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $3,821,552.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,003,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,966,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $194.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.54 and a 200 day moving average of $192.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 1.11. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $269.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at $770,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 17.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 15.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 290.7% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

