Steven (Steve) Crane Buys 50,000 Shares of Region Group (ASX:RGN) Stock

Region Group (ASX:RGNGet Free Report) insider Steven (Steve) Crane acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,150.00 ($70,608.97).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Region Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -375.00%.

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

