Stifel Nicolaus Trims DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Target Price to $123.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.30.

Shares of DKS opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

