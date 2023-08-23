Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 570,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $17,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 211,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of FOX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

