Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $19,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $135.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.29 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.05.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

