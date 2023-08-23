Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $20,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 761.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,186,000 after buying an additional 2,436,727 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,051,000 after buying an additional 1,551,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $35,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,137.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $35,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $387,137.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

