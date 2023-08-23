Swiss National Bank Has $15.88 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Elanco Animal Health worth $15,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,614,000 after acquiring an additional 200,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,388 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,922,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ELAN opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.07, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

