Swiss National Bank Has $16.90 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $16,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.